Cavite buy-bust nets P102-M shabu

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested three persons, including a known big-time supplier of shabu in Region 4-A and Metro Manila, and seized suspected shabu weighing more or less 15 kilos valued at P102 million in a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite last Thursday.

PDEA Special Enforcement Service Director Levi Ortiz identified the suspects as Ronnie Mardoquio Menodiado, Victorio Vida Najera, and Annie Rose Torres Lingua.

The suspects were nabbed in front of St. Dominic College on Molino Boulevard corner Aguinaldo Highway in Barangay Talaba 4.

PDEA sources said that Menodiado is the primary source of shabu mainly in Cavite and the whole of Region 4-A.

PDEA Director-General Aaron Aquino added there were reports that the group’s operations even extend to Zamboanga City.

He noted the seized 15 kilos of shabu were each packed inside Guanyinwang tea bags.

PDEA agents discovered a new scheme during the suspects’ arrest in which the pusher parks a vehicle in an area after which the cohort, specifically the main source, with a duplicate car key, puts the shabu inside the pusher’s vehicle.

The pusher comes back later and retrieves his car with the shabu.

Aquino said there is a strong possibility that these suspects are frequenting colleges to sell their wares to the students. “We are still investigating if they are selling shabu to college students in the region,’’ Aquino said.

A case of violation of Section 5 in relation to Section 26, Article 2, Republic Act 9165 is being prepared against the suspects. (Chito Chavez)

