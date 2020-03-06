JC de Vera in recovery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

***

JC de Vera recently took to Instagram to update fans after undergoing surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

He related, “I am literally back to zero. No strength at all on my right leg.

“It really frustrates me lalo na alam kong before this happened, I go to the gym all the time and I make sure that I’m productive every day. Pero nawala ngayon lahat because of my injury.

“Well, baby steps lang talaga muna. Tiis-tiis lang. I just want to share with you guys my exercise routine for the next 2 weeks – how to protect my repaired tendon with these exercises, how to decrease the swelling, how to make my range of motion big again, how to take away the fear and trauma.”

comments