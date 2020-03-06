Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez glittery wedding

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

SARAH Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez’s upcoming wedding is, as expected, fast shaping into a glittery affair.

The couple is scheduled to tie the knot on Mar. 14, at a luxe hotel in Bonifacio Global City, and they have already sent out invites for the gathering.

Acopy of the wedding invita­tion reveal a star-studded en­tourage, which includes some well-known names in politics, business, and showbiz.

Among them are three presi­dents: President Rodrigo Du­terte, and former Presidents Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, and Joseph Estrada.

ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Lopez Katigbak, Chairman Mark Lopez, and Chief Operat­ing Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes are also accounted for as with GMA-7’s Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon and his wife Teresa M. Gozon.

The full list:

President Rodrigo Roa Du­terte and Former President Ma. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo

Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III and Mrs. Helen Gam­boa Sotto

Secretary Narciso Santiago, Jr. and Senator Cynthia Villar

Secretary Salvador S. Panelo and Ma. Rosario Santos Concio

Senator Emmanuel D. Pacqui­ao & Mrs. Jinkee J. Pacquiao

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Mrs. Mariquita S. Yeung

Congressman Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and Con­gresswoman Yedda Marie K. Romualdez

Congressman Jesus “Bong” C. Suntay and Mrs. Sheila G. Suntay

Mayor Richard I. Gomez and Congresswoman Lucy T. Gomez

Mayor Luis “Chavit” Singson and Mrs. Sharon Cuneta Pan­gilinan

Former President Joseph E. Estrada and Mrs. Lily Yu Mon­teverde

Mr. Carlo Lopez Katigbak and Mayor Arlene B. Arcillas

Mr. Mark Lagdameo Lopez and Mrs. Marissa E. Laude

Atty. Felipe L. Gozon and Mrs. Teresa M. Gozon

Mr. Vicente del Rosario, Jr. and Ms. Maria Lourdes “Malou” N. Santos

Mrs. Carlos S. Gonzalez and Mrs. Nenita R. Licaros

Mr. Kevin Andrew L. Tan and Ms. Lovelyn M. Nuevo

Dr. Z’Shen “Z” Teo and Dra. Aivee Agui­lar Teo

Mr. Julio A. Ledes­ma IV and Mrs. Maria Assunta Ledesma

Mr. Ben L. Chan and Ms. Cory V. Vidanes

Mr. Jaime G. Baltazar and Mrs. Mary An n B Opeña

Mr. Rajiv Chandiramani and Ms. Alice G. Eduardo

Mr. Peter G. Coyiuto and Ms. Clavel B. Bendaña

Mr. Dominic Zapanta and Ms. Cathy O. Valencia

Mr. Felipe A. Cruz, Jr. and Mrs. Ching C. Cruz

Meanwhile, Sarah and Rich­ard’s secondary sponsors are Aga and Charlene Muhlach (Candle), Robin and Mariel Pa­dilla (Veil), and Vice Ganda and Angel Locsin (Cord).

Richard’s Best Men are his brothers Raymond and Elvis. Sarah’s Maids of Honor are Gladees Bermudez and Queenie Neuner.

Alexa Uichico and Ruffa Gutierrez are the Matrons of Honor.

Sarah and Richard’s two sons Zion and Kai will also have spe­cial roles as coin bearer and ring bearer, respectively.

Flower Girls: Aria Gutierrez, Ezra Gutierrez, and Kara Gabri­elle Audine Enriquez.

Groomsmen are Rocky Guti­errez, Ritchie Paul Gutierrez, Sean Fariñas, Adrien Uichico, Mikko Inocando, Charlie Le­viste, Miguel Umali, Tonton Gutierrez, Monching Gutierrez, Eugene Enriquez, and Scott Gutsy Tuason

The bridesmaids: Boom Sa­son, Bela Padilla, Graciela Chiara Pesito, Janine Guti­errez, Sambie Rodriguez- Tung, Yassi Pressman, Vicki Chandiramani, Mikaela Mar­tinez, Coleen Garcia Crawford, and Karraminah Clarisse Jefri Bolkiah.

Completing the couple’s entourage are Davi d Gutierrez and Simone Enriquez as Junior Groomsmen and sis­ters Lorin and Venice Gutierrez as Junior Bridesmaids.

