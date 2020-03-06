Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez glittery wedding

- Home
BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG
***
SARAH Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez’s upcoming wedding is, as expected, fast shaping into a glittery affair.
The couple is scheduled to tie the knot on Mar. 14, at a luxe hotel in Bonifacio Global City, and they have already sent out invites for the gathering.
Acopy of the wedding invitation reveal a star-studded entourage, which includes some well-known names in politics, business, and showbiz.
Among them are three presidents: President Rodrigo Duterte, and former Presidents Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, and Joseph Estrada.
ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Lopez Katigbak, Chairman Mark Lopez, and Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes are also accounted for as with GMA-7’s Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon and his wife Teresa M. Gozon.
The full list:
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Former President Ma. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo
Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III and Mrs. Helen Gamboa Sotto
Secretary Narciso Santiago, Jr. and Senator Cynthia Villar
Secretary Salvador S. Panelo and Ma. Rosario Santos Concio
Senator Emmanuel D. Pacquiao & Mrs. Jinkee J. Pacquiao
Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Mrs. Mariquita S. Yeung
Congressman Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and Congresswoman Yedda Marie K. Romualdez
Congressman Jesus “Bong” C. Suntay and Mrs. Sheila G. Suntay
Mayor Richard I. Gomez and Congresswoman Lucy T. Gomez
Mayor Luis “Chavit” Singson and Mrs. Sharon Cuneta Pangilinan
Former President Joseph E. Estrada and Mrs. Lily Yu Monteverde
Mr. Carlo Lopez Katigbak and Mayor Arlene B. Arcillas
Mr. Mark Lagdameo Lopez and Mrs. Marissa E. Laude
Atty. Felipe L. Gozon and Mrs. Teresa M. Gozon
Mr. Vicente del Rosario, Jr. and Ms. Maria Lourdes “Malou” N. Santos
Mrs. Carlos S. Gonzalez and Mrs. Nenita R. Licaros
Mr. Kevin Andrew L. Tan and Ms. Lovelyn M. Nuevo
Dr. Z’Shen “Z” Teo and Dra. Aivee Aguilar Teo
Mr. Julio A. Ledesma IV and Mrs. Maria Assunta Ledesma
Mr. Ben L. Chan and Ms. Cory V. Vidanes
Mr. Jaime G. Baltazar and Mrs. Mary An n B Opeña
Mr. Rajiv Chandiramani and Ms. Alice G. Eduardo
Mr. Peter G. Coyiuto and Ms. Clavel B. Bendaña
Mr. Dominic Zapanta and Ms. Cathy O. Valencia
Mr. Felipe A. Cruz, Jr. and Mrs. Ching C. Cruz
Meanwhile, Sarah and Richard’s secondary sponsors are Aga and Charlene Muhlach (Candle), Robin and Mariel Padilla (Veil), and Vice Ganda and Angel Locsin (Cord).
Richard’s Best Men are his brothers Raymond and Elvis. Sarah’s Maids of Honor are Gladees Bermudez and Queenie Neuner.
Alexa Uichico and Ruffa Gutierrez are the Matrons of Honor.
Sarah and Richard’s two sons Zion and Kai will also have special roles as coin bearer and ring bearer, respectively.
Flower Girls: Aria Gutierrez, Ezra Gutierrez, and Kara Gabrielle Audine Enriquez.
Groomsmen are Rocky Gutierrez, Ritchie Paul Gutierrez, Sean Fariñas, Adrien Uichico, Mikko Inocando, Charlie Leviste, Miguel Umali, Tonton Gutierrez, Monching Gutierrez, Eugene Enriquez, and Scott Gutsy Tuason
The bridesmaids: Boom Sason, Bela Padilla, Graciela Chiara Pesito, Janine Gutierrez, Sambie Rodriguez- Tung, Yassi Pressman, Vicki Chandiramani, Mikaela Martinez, Coleen Garcia Crawford, and Karraminah Clarisse Jefri Bolkiah.
Completing the couple’s entourage are Davi d Gutierrez and Simone Enriquez as Junior Groomsmen and sisters Lorin and Venice Gutierrez as Junior Bridesmaids.