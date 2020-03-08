Class suspensions up to LGUs – Palace

Malacañang has left to the different local government units the decision to suspend classes following the report of the local transmission of the novel coronavirus disease 2019.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo made the statement after different LGUs announced the suspension of classes today due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Panelo said LGUs are free to suspend classes if they feel it would guarantee the safety of students.

“Discretion sa kanila ‘yun. If they feel schoolchildren are safe, they can do that,” he said.

“Discretionary sa school authorities ‘yun. Siyempre, sila ang nagde-decide nun. Sila ang administrador, eh. They can suspend and then they can make another schedule to make up for the absences,” he added.

However, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III had earlier said that while the cancellation of classes is the right of LGUs, it is not recommended.

Panelo, meanwhile, said a suspension of government work is unlikely since government offices are not crowded areas.

He added that Malacañang is likewise unlikely to be placed on lockdown by the Presidential Security Group over the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Bakit naman magla-lockdown sa Malacañang? Hindi naman crowded area ‘yun. Ang nila-lockdown lang nila ‘yung mga gatherings, where people conglomerate,” Panelo said.

The PSG had earlier recommended to Malacañang’s Internal House Affairs Office the suspension of Palace tours to secure the presidential residence from the threat of COVID-19.

Panelo added that there are no changes in President Duterte’s schedule following the COVID-19 local transmission.

“Marami pa rin siyang naka-schedule, eh,” Panelo said.

He added that Duterte is following the same protocol everyone else is following not to get the disease. (Argyll Geducos)

