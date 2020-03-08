Improved weather as LPA set to dissipate

A gradual improvement in weather condition is expected over areas affected by the low-pressure area over the past week as the weather disturbance is seen to dissipate within 24 to 48 hours.

Around 10 a.m. yesterday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration estimated the location of the LPA at 180 kilometers south-southeast of Puerto Princesa City.

While the LPA still persists, light to moderate rains to at times heavy rains during thunderstorms will be felt in Palawan.

PAGASA said the tail-end of cold front, which also brought rains that triggered flash floods in some areas, has receded and is no longer affecting the country.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have warmer weather condition in the morning with chances of rain showers in the afternoon or evening due to the warm and humid easterly winds coming from the Pacific.

Visayas and Mindanao may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers. Flash floods over low-lying areas or landslides in mountainous communities are possible during severe thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, PAGASA warned.

The State weather bureau did not issue a gale warning yesterday, thus, fisherfolk and seafarers are safe to sail. Slight to moderate seas may prevail across the archipelago. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

