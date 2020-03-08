Mahapdi down there

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hi Ms. Rica,

Nagwowork po ako sa bar as an escort. But, suddenly something happen down there and first time ko po ma-encounter. Mahapdi po ‘yung ari ko habang nakikipagsex ako at pagkatapos ko pong makipagsex. Sobrang hapdi po niya pero pag-umiihi ako hindi po ako nasasaktan. Halos one week ko na din po siyang iniinda everytime I have a sex. Suggest naman po what should I do?

Ouchie

Hello Ouchie,

Madaming posibleng explanation sa hapdi na nararamdaman mo, including friction dahil sa pagkatuyot or pagkakulang sa lubrication, vaginitis, at pwede ring semen allergy. Kung tumuloy-tuloy pa ang symptoms mo, mabuting pumunta ka sa doctor para maipacheck.

May pagkakataon that sex irritates the vaginal tissues that can lead to discomfort at pagkahapdi. Isa sa mga posibleng rason ay ang pagkatuyo o vaginal dryness. To combat vaginal dryness, you may consider using water-based lubricants kapag ikaw ay nakikipag sex. Pwede rin kasing makataas ng risk ng pagkakaroon ng infection ang vaginal irritation.

Ang vaginitis naman ay ang pagka-inflamed ng vagina. Ang symptoms nito ay ang pagkakaroon ng vaginal discharge, mild or severe itching o kaya ang pagkahapdi ng vulva, at frequent urination. Ang vaginitis ay pwedeng galing sa mga produkto na ginagamit mo down there – katulad ng lotion, spray, detergent, wash, among others. Pwede ring manggaling ang vaginitis sa iba’t-ibang kondisyon katulad ng bacterial vaginosis, a yeast infection or sexually transmitted infections (STI). Ang bacterial vaginosis (BV) ay mula sa pagdami ng bacteria sa iyong vagina. Ang symptomas nito ay ang pagkakaroon ng malansang amoy na discharge na parang gatas. Minsan naman ay wala itong symptoms. Ang yeast infections naman ay galing sa pagdami ng fungus na Candida, na makikita sa vagina, mouth at digestive tract. Kapag may yeast infection ka, pwedeng maging makati ang iyong genitals na may kasamang makapal na discharge. Ang STIs naman tulad ng chlamydia, gonorrhea, at trichomoniasis ay galing sa unprotected intercourse.

Another possible reason ay pagkakaroon ng semen allergy. Ang mga may semen allergy ay may symptoms na pagkahapdi, pagkasakit, at pagkamaga ng genitals na usually nangyayari 20-30 minutes after the sexual contact. Para malaman kung may allergy ka sa seminal fluid kailangan ay magpatest ka sa doctor.

Para maiwasan mangyari ulit ito, it is best that you protect yourself everytime you have intercourse. Use condoms as protection para safe in more ways than one! Good luck!

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empowerment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.

Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and facebook.com/ConservativeAko and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG and subscribe to her podcast, bit.ly/conservativeako on Spotify. Join the Conservative Ako Community on Facebook for more advise on sex and love!

comments