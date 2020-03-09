No classes for 7 days in Manila

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso suspended classes from Monday (March 9) to Sunday (March 15) in all levels for both public and private schools over threats of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).

The city mayor made the announcement after the Department of Health (DoH) said it is up to the local government units to suspend classes in their jurisdiction.

However, Domagoso encouraged students and school officials to continue school work through online platforms.

“As much as possible, if it is possible to go on online education para hindi naman masayang ang mga araw,” he said in a Special Report broadcasted live on Facebook on Monday afternoon.

He also called on school officials to disinfect their schools during the week-long class suspension.

The local chief executive further announced that there are 14 persons under monitoring (PUMs) in the city that may be carrying the virus. There are 32 PMUs in Metro Manila. (Minka Tiangco)

comments