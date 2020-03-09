Number of COVID-19 cases in PH rises to 10

By ANALOU DE VERA

Four new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported by the Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Philippines to 10.

The DoH said that the four new cases were tested on Saturday, March 7, and the results came out on Sunday, March 8.

The DoH said that the 7th case involves a 38-year-old Taiwanese man.

“The patient has a history of contact with a Taiwanese foreign national who visited the Philippines and tested positive for COVID-19 in Taiwan. The patient has no history of travel outside of the country and his symptoms started last March 3,” the DoH said in a statement.

The 8th case is 32-year-old Filipino who has a history of travel to Japan within the past 14 days, the DoH said. He started showing symptoms of respiratory illness on March 5.

The 9th case is an 86-year-old American male with pre-existing hypertension. He has a history of travel to United States of America and South Korea. He started manifesting symptoms on March 1.

The 10th case is a 57-year-old Filipino with no history of travel outside of the country.

“He was reported to have had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. However, DoH is currently investigating details of his exposure,” the health department said.

The four new cases are currently admitted in undisclosed private hospitals.

“DoH is currently investigating all the cases and gathering patients’ information from respective hospitals. DoH is also currently in coordination with concerned local government units and the Centers for Health Development for localized response and implementation of infection prevention and control measures,” said the Health department.

“Currently, the Epidemiology Bureau is gathering more information and validating available data on the reported cases. DoH will release all pertinent information to the public once it is available,” it added.

Meanwhile, the DoH urged individuals who will be contacted by its surveillance teams to “fully cooperate” in the department’s investigation and contact tracing.

“We have been preparing for the possibility of localized transmission in the country. Now that there are confirmed cases of localized transmission, DoH and the Inter-agency Task Force are now implementing pre-planned measures to respond to the situation,” said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

The Health chief called on the public to continue practicing personal preventive measures such as proper hand hygiene, social distancing, and cough etiquette.

“In the meantime, let us refrain from visiting public places and/or attending mass gatherings. DoH is exhausting all its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Duque.

“I am calling for your cooperation in this trying time, only through concerted effort at the community level will we be able to succeed against the threat of the disease,” he added.

