Cavite confirms first COVID-19 case

IMUS CITY, Cavite– Authorities assured actions after they confirmed on Tuesday the first positive case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in this capital city.

Officials of the provincial government of Cavite and the local government of Imus said that they would take all the necessary steps to prevent the transmission or spread of COVID-19 in the area.

Governor Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla Jr. and the Imus government officials confirmed the COVID-19 case in the area on early Tuesday afternoon.

The provincial and local authorities, including health officials, are set to call a meeting today and tomorrow, Wednesday, to discuss the actions that would have to be taken with the confirmed case in Imus.

The Imus local government unit (LGU), through Information Officer Edgardo Jay Saquilayan said: “We have one positive case which patient is now confined at the RITM (Research Institute for Tropical Medicine Unit). The DoH and Imus City Health Office are currently doing contact tracing and close-monitoring on the situation.”

In a signed message, Imus Mayor Emmnuel Leonardo Maliksi, the LGU and the local health office, particularly the City Epidemiologu and Surveillance Unit (CESU), are moving to contain the virus.

In a statement, Remulla reported that the first CoVID case patient was a returning Filipino seafarer from Imus City who passed through Narita Airport in Japan.

Japan was virtually one of countries hard-hit by the COVID-19.

The patient is currently confined at the RITM Unit.

In a statement, Remulla also revealed that another person under investigation (PUI) — a woman — was confined in a private hospital in Imus City.

The woman, whose nationality remained unknown, reportedly came from South Korea, another coronavirus-infected country.

“Her swab was submitted to the RITM as of 6 p.m, last night (Monday). Status will be released hopefully later this afternoon Tuesday,” he said. (Anthony Giron)

