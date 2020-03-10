DILG: Keep students out of malls

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered the police, local government units (LGUs) including barangay officials, to keep the students out of malls, movie houses, markets, and other crowded places to protect them from the dreaded coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The DILG issued the directive following the President’s declaration of class suspension in the entire Metro Manila from March 10 until March 14.

“The President has directed all local officials in NCR from Mayor down to Punong Barangays as well as all units of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure that no children are seen loitering around and, if they are seen, they are to be immediately sent home to do their homework,” said DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año.

He appealed for the cooperation of all parents to discipline and closely supervise their children and ensure that they stay home and do their homework instead of going out to galavant.

“In the Task Force Meeting last night in Malacañang, the DepEd (Department of Education) said that they will give home assignments or performance tasks to all students so that they will have something productive to do during this period,” Año said.

Año explained that allowing students to roam to public places will defeat the very purpose of the class suspension, which is preemptive social distancing, to slow down the spread of the virus.

“Our police officers and the barangay officials will serve as truant officers to ensure that kids stay at home. I have also directed all our Metro Manila Mayors to personally direct their respective Chiefs of Police to implement the presidential directive so that Local Governments and the police will jointly implement this policy of the government,” he added.

He also instructed all Metro Manila LGUs to suspend or postpone all mass gatherings for the meantime.

“I cannot overemphasize the role of the Punong Barangays in NCR. They have to be pro-active in their respective barangays,” he said.

He also stressed the DILG and the LGUs will strictly enforce the home quarantine measures for those suspected of having contracted the virus. (Chito Chavez)

