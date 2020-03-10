Duterte endorses Trump reelection bid

President Duterte has endorsed the reelection bid of United States President Donald Trump even though he may be accused of interference in the foreign nation’s affairs.

The President said Filipinos in the United States should vote for Trump since they will get the “best deal” from the incumbent leader. The next US presidential elections will be held this November.

“To the Filipinos, if you perchance eh lumabas ito, bumoto kayo kay Trump,” Duterte said during a press conference in Malacañang Monday after a meeting with government officials on efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country.

“They say that I am interfering, of course I am interfering. Tell that to the Americans that Duterte is insisting in interfering,” he said.

Duterte pointed out that it was the United States that started to interfere with the country’s affairs.

He bewailed anew the US criticisms of his war on illegal drugs, particularly linking his administration to the alleged extrajudicial killings.

“Do you know why I’m interfering? Can anybody answer my question? Kasi sila ang nag-una. Kung ano-anong ipinag – extrajudicial killing, 70,000. Saan nakalibing ‘yung 20,000? Na mag-head count kami doon sa… Kung may mamatay diyan na binaril, extrajudicial killing (Because they started it. They made various accusations of extrajudicial killings that reached 70,000. Where are the 20,000 buried? We’ll make a head country. If anybody is shot, it’s extrajudicial killing,” he said.

The President, however, defended his anti-drug campaign, citing the improving peace and order situation in the country. He said he wanted to combat the illegal drug trade and return the streets to the people.

Last month, the Palace announced that President Duterte considers Trump a “good president” who deserves to be reelected as the US President.

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said Duterte made the comment after respecting Trump’s “circumspect and judicious” reaction to his move to terminate the visiting forces agreement (VFA) with the United States. (Genalyn Kabiling)

