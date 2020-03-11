Hot prospect Magsayo joins Pacquiao stable

BY NICK GIONGCO

Manny Pacquiao added another marquee name to his stellar stable of fighters after signing up hot featherweight prospect Mark Magsayo to a promotional contract, according to MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons.

The actual contract signing took place at Pacquiao’s Makati residence late Tuesday night and the eight-division world champion was delighted to have Magsayo as part of his growing stable of A-listers.

“I am thrilled to sign undefeated world-rated contender Mark ‘Magnifico’ Magsayo. I have watched Mark develop here in the Philippines as a fighter,” said Pacquiao.

Magsayo boasts of a 20-0 record with 14 KOs and is being lined up to appear on a major card on May 16 in California, according to Gibbons.

MP Promotions will join hands with TGB Promotions in showcasing Magsayo to the US audience by way of Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, said Gibbons.

Magsayo, who had fought in the US twice, will be trained by Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Boxing Club.

The 24-year-old Magsayo, who hails from

bohol, was ecstatic over Pacquiao’s decision to ink him to a contract.

“I would want to thank Senator Manny Pacquiao from the bottom of my heart and MPP President Sean Gibbons for this opportunity to box under MP Promotions

banner,” said Magsayo.

“I want to thank the Senator for helping me and all the Filipino boxers, for changing our lives and helping us . I am more inspired to fight now especially since Senator Manny Pacquiao is my Idol. I look up to him a lot. I started boxing because of him. I will not waste the opportunity and will do my best to fulfill my dreams,” added Magsayo.

Gibbons has grand plans for Magsayo, who now joins world champions John Riel Casimero, Jerwin Ancajas and Pedro Taduran as members of Pacquiao’s roster of top fighters.

“We have been watching Mark for a few years now,” said Gibbons. “But he is home now with MP Promotions and we are thrilled for Mark and his wife Frances that they signed with us. We look forward to making Mark’s dreams of fighting in the US again and becoming a world champion come true.”

Magsayo leaves for the US next week to begin training under Roach.

