PH has 16 new COVID cases, total now 49

By ANALOU DE VERA

The Department of Health has recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 49.

“The DoH deployed surveillance teams and are now conducting extensive information-gathering and contact tracing activities on the new cases. DoH will provide further details as soon as the information is available,” said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Vergeire said that they have yet to provide the specifics regarding the 16 new cases.

The Health official said that three patients are in critical condition.

“PH (Patient) 29, a known contact of PH 9, is intubated and has underlying cardiovascular and endocrine conditions,” said Vergeire. PH 29 is an 82-year-old Filipina currently admitted at The Medical City.

The two other patients in critical condition are the PH 5 — a 62-year-old man — PH 9 — an 86-year-old American. Both patients have underlying medical conditions.

“DoH is continuously monitoring the statuses of all patients to ensure that no complications arise throughout their recovery,” said Vergeire.

Vergeire said that the DoH has ordered all government hospitals to turn all their private rooms to isolation rooms as part of their preparation for the potential spread of COVID-19 in the communities.

“As part of our initial stages of preparation for community transmission, we have ordered all government hospitals to stop accepting private patients temporarily,” she said.

“In turn, they should reserve the private rooms of government hospitals to serve as isolation rooms. This is part of our hospital preparedness, wherein in case of a surge capacity, where the original bed capacity is exceeded, we will still have enough isolation rooms,” added Vergeire.

Vergeire noted that all Levels 2 and 3 hospitals “are mandated to accept patients under investigation” as well as confirmed cases of COVID- 19, amid reports that some hospitals are refusing to admit patients with symptoms of the disease.

