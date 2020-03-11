Romeo wins PBAPC’s Mr. Quality Minutes award

Terrence Romeo has fitted in nicely with his new role at San Miguel Beer right in his first season with the team that he’ll be amply rewarded with a special citation during the 2019 PBA Press Corps Awards Night on March 16 at the Novotel Manila in Araneta City.

The fancy guard will be the recipient of the Mr. Quality Minutes award from the group of sportswriters regularly covering the PBA beat for providing big help off the bench for the Beermen.

The task is a stark contrast to Romeo’s previous role as starter for teams NorthPort and TNT Katropa.

But the three-time scoring champion embraced the job with open arms and was an instrumental in helping the Beermen win the championships of the Philippine Cup and Commissioner’s Cup, respectively.

Romeo emerged Finals MVP of the mid-season conference.

Meanwhile, CJ Perez of Columbian Dyip leads the All-Rookie team, even as the classic do-or-die encounter between NorthPort and NLEX in the Governors Cup quarterfinals will be honored with the Game of the Season award in the affair presented by CIGNAL TV.

Perez, the 2019 Rookie of the Year, will be joined in the rookie squad by NorthPort’s Robert Bolick, Javee Mocon of Rain or Shine, TnT Katropa’s Bobby Ray Parks, and Abu Tratter of Alaska.

The Columbian Dyip guard is going to be awarded too, with the Scoring Champion title.

The Batang Pier-Road Warriors match on Nov. 27 for a seat in the semifinals on the other hand, is hailed as the best game played in the last PBA season.

The match went into triple overtime with No. 8 NorthPort scoring an upset against top seeded NLEX.

It was one of the highest watched games last year, registering a high 1.5 million online views and was only surpassed by the 3.5 million views garnered by Game 2 of the Governors Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco.

