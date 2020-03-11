Sizzler

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

MANY are apt to troop to Catriona Gray’s newly launched website, www.catrionagray.com, if only because of the impressive teaser the beauty queen herself posted on Instagram, recently.

In it, Catriona projected hotness to the hilt as surrounded by balls.

Err, tennis balls, that is.

Though fully clothed all throughout the vid, the former Miss Universe titlist allowed for a great deal of eye candy showing ample cleavage.

She sashayed seductively through “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd as bathed in dramatic hues wearing a Yakan piece created by Frankie De Leon.

Catriona credited Jolo Luarca and Michael Las Pinas for the stunning visuals.

She also namechecked Brent Sales for her hair.

Of course, she did not forget to mention she did her own makeup for the video.

