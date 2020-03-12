Arci Muñoz tinangging may bad attitude

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

***

ARCI Muñoz has come out to deny rumor her character in “Pamilya Ko” was killed off mainly due to her causing problems on set.

The death of her character, Betty, came as a shock to viewers being the love interest of main protagonist Chico, as played by JM de Guzman.

According to talk, the actress goes on frequent trips despite work.

It added that whenever she decides to show up, she is always late.

But in a recent interview with Cinema News, Arci was adamant scheduling and not attitude problems caused her character’s demise.

“Schedule ko kasi, parang it doesn’t permit… parang MWF kasi ang taping naming (and) right now I’m gonna be doing movies. Sabi ko, I have to choose: mga opportunities na mawawala over soap, ganyan, (so) scheduling ang naging (dahilan),” she explained.

Arci made clear there is no bad blood between her and the show’s production team.

She shared, “Nag-usap kami ng production talaga ng maayos. Love ko ‘yan, family ko ‘yan, diyan ako nagsimula. Kasi ang dami ko ring gustong gawin talaga na mga proyekto na hindi ko magagawa. Pinagbigyan nila ako, binigay nila sa akin yun.”

Arci claimed she has five movies lined up as of the moment.

And how did JM react to her decision?

“Tinawagan pa ako ni JM, ‘Totoo, aalis ka?’ Sabi ko, ‘Kasi JM, I just can’t pass on this kind of opportunities.'”

comments