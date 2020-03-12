Duterte to undergo COVID-19 testing

Malacañang confirmed that President Duterte, following the advice of health officials, will undergo testing for the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) to ensure that he was fit to perform his duties.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo confirmed that Duterte and his long-time aide Senator Bong Go will have themselves tested for the disease despite not showing symptoms.

“While PRRD and Senator Go do not have the symptoms of the virus, they have opted to undergo the test to ensure that they are fit and healthy to perform their duties as government workers,” he said Thursday morning.

“They are undertaking this pre-emptive step as per advice of health officials given that they have regularly engaged with Cabinet officials, some of whom have opted to undergo self-quarantine as they were exposed to those infected with COVID-19,” he added.

In a radio interview, Panelo said the public can expect to see the result of Duterte’s test.

Panelo reiterated that health officials deemed it was best for the President to undergo testing since he regularly engages with his Cabinet members.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez are under self-quarantine after revealing that they have been in contact with those infected with the virus.

“We feel, or the officials feel that he needs to undergo a test. But wala naman siyang (he’s not showing) symptoms, definitely. Kumbaga, this is a preemptive step to be sure that he’s fit and healthy to perform his work as a government worker,” he said.

President Duterte remains in good condition and will continue his work despite the surge of coronavirus cases in the country, Presidential Security Group (PSG) chief Col. Jesus Durante III said Thursday.

The PSG however will enforce stricter health protocols, such as no-touch policy and regular disinfection of Malacañang offices, to keep the President free from the coronavirus infection, according to Durante. (Argyll Geducos and Genalyn Kabiling)

