Gov’t warns hoarders of goods

Malacañang warned that there will be consequences for those who are taking advantage of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation in the country by hoarding vital commodities and selling them at very high prices.

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo made the statement Thursday morning following reports that some individuals were hoarding supplies like face masks and alcohols and selling them at beyond their regular prices.

“The Office of the President hereby gives warning to those hoarding vital commodities, which create a hike in the prices, as well as selling them beyond their regular prices, that their actions will be dealt with accordingly in pursuance of public safety and order,” he said.

“Those who unscrupulously take advantage of the health crisis will also be arrested and dealt with in accordance with law,” he added.

Panelo likewise discouraged the use of foul and aggressive language amid the situation. He also urged the media to not exaggerate reports as it may affect the mindset of the public.

“The Palace also reiterates its appeal to our countrymen to stay calm yet vigilant, as well as not to believe or spread any false information on COVID-19,” he said.

“The resort to hate messages or posts in social media channels and other platforms will do more harm than good, especially during this time which should be seen as an opportunity for the Filipinos to unite in the face of the health threat,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)

