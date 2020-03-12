- Home
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Ben Diokno, five Cabinet members, 11 senators, four congressmen, and seven local chief executives yesterday placed themselves under self-quarantine following exposure to coronavirus disease 2019-positive persons.
CABINET:
– Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III
– Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade
– Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar
– Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado
– Education Secretary Leonor Briones
SENATORS:
– Sherwin Gatchalian
– Nancy Binay
– Panfilo Lacson
– Francis Pangilinan
– Sonny Angara
– Juan Miguel Zubiri
– Imee Marcos
– Francis Tolentino
– Bong Revilla Jr.
– Franklin Drilon
– Lito Lapid
CONGRESSMEN:
– Rep. Isidro Ungab, Davao City
– Rep. John Rey Tiangco, Navotas City
– Rep. Eric Martinez, Valenzuela City
– Reps. Julienne Baronda, Iloilo City
LOCAL CHIEF EXECUTIVES:
– Manila Mayor Isko Moreno
– Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio
– Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco
– Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian
– Caloocan City Mayor Oca Malapitan
– Malabon City Mayor Lenlen Oreta
– Malabon Vice Mayor Clint Geronimo