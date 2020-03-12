Under self-quarantine

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Ben Diokno, five Cabinet members, 11 senators, four congressmen, and seven local chief executives yesterday placed themselves under self-quarantine following exposure to coronavirus disease 2019-positive persons.

CABINET:

– Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III

– Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade

– Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar

– Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado

– Education Secretary Leonor Briones

SENATORS:

– Sherwin Gatchalian

– Nancy Binay

– Panfilo Lacson

– Francis Pangilinan

– Sonny Angara

– Juan Miguel Zubiri

– Imee Marcos

– Francis Tolentino

– Bong Revilla Jr.

– Franklin Drilon

– Lito Lapid

CONGRESSMEN:

– Rep. Isidro Ungab, Davao City

– Rep. John Rey Tiangco, Navotas City

– Rep. Eric Martinez, Valenzuela City

– Reps. Julienne Baronda, Iloilo City

LOCAL CHIEF EXECUTIVES:

– Manila Mayor Isko Moreno

– Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio

– Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco

– Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian

– Caloocan City Mayor Oca Malapitan

– Malabon City Mayor Lenlen Oreta

– Malabon Vice Mayor Clint Geronimo

comments