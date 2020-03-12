  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Under self-quarantine

    March 12, 2020 | Filed under: News | Posted by:
    Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Ben Diokno, five Cabinet members, 11 senators, four congressmen, and seven local chief executives yesterday placed themselves under self-quarantine following exposure to coronavirus disease 2019-positive persons.

    CABINET:

    – Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III

    – Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade

    – Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar

    – Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado

    – Education Secretary Leonor Briones

    SENATORS:

    – Sherwin Gatchalian

    – Nancy Binay

    – Panfilo Lacson

    – Francis Pangilinan

    – Sonny Angara

    – Juan Miguel Zubiri

    – Imee Marcos

    – Francis Tolentino

    – Bong Revilla Jr.

    – Franklin Drilon

    – Lito Lapid

    CONGRESSMEN:

    – Rep. Isidro Ungab, Davao City

    – Rep. John Rey Tiangco, Navotas City

    – Rep. Eric Martinez, Valenzuela City

    – Reps. Julienne Baronda, Iloilo City

    LOCAL CHIEF EXECUTIVES:

    – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno

    – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio

    – Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco

    – Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian

    – Caloocan City Mayor Oca Malapitan

    – Malabon City Mayor Lenlen Oreta

    – Malabon Vice Mayor Clint Geronimo

