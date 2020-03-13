PBA chief bars team practices

BY JONAS TERRADO

The PBA has ordered teams to stop holding regular practices for two weeks due to the threat posed by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed issuing the memo Friday after the Board of Governors sought to have their teams take part in preventive measures against the spread of the infectious disease.

Teams will be barred from holding “practices, scrimmages and other related activities” beginning Saturday until March 27.

“Ang Board of Governors ang nag-initiate na itigil nga yan ng two weeks, kaya naglabas ako ng memo,” Marcial said.

Marcial had earlier announced the suspension of games in the PBA Philippine Cup but gave teams the go-signal to hold practices during the lull, albeit under strict protocols such as the barring of visitors, temperature checks and use of disinfectants.

Other teams have also encouraged players, coaches and staff members to take part in social distancing, a term used by health officials to stop or slow down the spread of COVID-19.

But San Miguel Beer and Blackwater have suspend all activities after Thursday’s practices, with Phoenix Super LPG following suit Friday.

“In light of the presidential announcement, the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters will suspend team practice and all activities until further notice,” the team said in a statement.

“The safety and health of staff, players, coaches and their families are our utmost priority. We are committed to follow all guidelines and protocols to keep everyone safe.”

Meanwhile, the PBA has also implemented a skeletal workforce at the league Office in Libis to assure the safety of its employees.

Marcial said league employees composed of office staff, technical officials and utility personnel were given a flexible work schedule as part of the arrangement.

