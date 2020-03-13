Barenaked

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

JULIA Barretto turned 23 on Tuesday and she marked the occasion doing what many of her male fans have been wishing for all this time.

To see her pose naked, that is.

Well, the actress finally obliged, posting on Instagram photos of her with nothing but her delicate hands covering her breasts.

Julia had her back towards the camera, though.

But it was good enough for fans obviously, who gave both pics over 400,000 likes.

Several celebs including Sarah Lahbati, Alex Gonzaga, and Jessy Mendiola, also gave both photos the thumbs up.

Julia wrote as caption: “In this chapter in my life, I am FREE. Free to speak. Free to act. Free to feel. Free to love. Because this time, I am choosing ME.”

Brave words.

Last year, the actress made headlines after being dragged into the conflict-ridden breakup of fellow actors Gerald Anderson and Bea Alonzo.

She denied the allegations as backed by Gerald himself.

But her separation with Joshua Garcia early on as with constant sightings of her and Gerald together didn’t help matters any.

Thankfully, the issue, like anything relating to showbiz, eventually died a natural death.

Julia is now seemingly happier sans any romantic entanglement.

She shared in a recent interview, “At this point, feeling ko I’m just very, very grateful that I’ve been trusted with projects that are not the usual…

“I’m glad na nakakapaglaro na ako, that I’m more free to do some scenes and some roles and take more risks, that I can now take roles fearlessly, that now I can be the actress that I’ve always wanted to be,” she added.

