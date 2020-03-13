Customer is not always right, DTI says

Trade Secretary Mon Lopez advised the public to not hoard supplies when buying goods amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, saying the customer is not always right.

Lopez made the statement following reports of panic-buying, prompting some citizens to buy face masks, soaps, and alcohol in bulk after the announcement of Metro Manila being placed under a 30-day community quarantine to combat the disease.

In a press briefing in Malacañang, Lopez said consumers should follow the rule being implemented that a person can only buy two alcohol bottles at a time to ensure that there will be stocks for other buyers. He was reacting to reports of some customers complaining that it was their right to buy as many products as they want.

“Ngayong may rule na tayo na two bottles of alcohol per person, hindi pwedeng the customer is always right. ‘Yun na ang limit eh,” he said.

He likewise discouraged the public from buying vital commodities from online resellers who are overpricing the said products.

“Itigil niyo na po ‘yan. Hahanapin namin kayo,” Lopez warned. “’Wag pong mag-panic-buying. Ang supplies ay siguradong mare-replenish.”

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo earlier warned those hoarding supplies like face masks and alcohols and selling them at beyond their regular prices that they will be arrested.

“The Office of the President hereby gives warning to those hoarding vital commodities, which create a hike in the prices, as well as selling them beyond their regular prices, that their actions will be dealt with accordingly in pursuance of public safety and order,” he said. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

