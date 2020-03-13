Delay of wedding rites proposed amid virus spread

Couples were advised to postpone their wedding or limit the number of their guests as the government prohibits mass gatherings while Metro Manila is under community quarantine for 30 days due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Trade Secretary Mon Lopez made the statement after President Duterte announced the measures adopted by the government to contain the disease.

In a press briefing in Malacañang, Lopez said weddings, if they cannot be postponed, can proceed as long as they limit the number of their guests to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Yung kasal, hindi ho mapipigilan ang pag-ibig. We suggest bawasan na lang ang bisita, makakatipid pa sila,” he said.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, however, said he would prefer it if weddings would also be prohibited.

“Arm’s length ang distancing dapat. Sa wedding, ang daming issue. Paano magki-kiss ang couple?” he said.

“Timeless and boundless naman ang pag-ibig. What is a one-month postponement for love?” he added.

According to Nograles, the government would be strictly prohibiting mass gatherings during Metro Manila’s quarantine period. These include concerts, large seminars and conventions, sporting events and social gatherings.

“Concerts, large seminars, mass gatherings are prohibited; more details will be discussed regarding masses, other religious practices,” he said.

The former lawmaker admitted that this would require a huge adjustment on the part of residents of Metro Manila.

“We ask everyone to cooperate because the consequences of allowing these gatherings during this crucial time could be more painful in the long run,” he said. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

