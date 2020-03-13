QC declares state of calamity over virus

Quezon City yesterday declared a state of calamity due to the novel coronavirus disease-2019 in the country.



Mayor Joy Belmonte made the declaration after five residents tested positive for COVID-19.



Belmonte said the declaration would enable barangays to have the necessary resources against the coronavirus.

“In order for our 142 barangays to be able to function…they have to have the necessary resources. And it is only under state of calamity that they will be able to utilize the quick respond funds,” Belmonte said.

The amount of emergency funds that the city needs is yet to be discussed, according to Belmonte.

She said what is important now “is that the barangay can now access their quick response.”

“As result of that, they are no longer dependent on the city government for their needs and no longer dependent on very long bidding process,” she added.

“The state of calamity now allows the city and the barangays to engage in emergency procurement,” Belmonte noted.

Belmonte said that she urged the city council to conduct a special session to come up with a resolution declaring the city under state of calamity.

The city council approved the creation of Resolution No. 11, Series of 2020, which declares “a state of calamity in Quezon City due to a coronavirus disease of 2019 outbreak, in relation to inter-agency task force for the management of emerging infectious disease.” (Joseph Pedrajas)

