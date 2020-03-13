Solo pleasure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hi Ms. Rica,

Pwede po ba mag-orgasm ang babae kahit walang sex? O kailangan po ba may partner ako? Kasi po kahit magtry ako magmasturbate, parang hindi ko po alam kung orgasm ang nararamdaman ko.

Solo Pleasure

Hello Solo Pleasure,

There are many ways to achieve orgasm, and it’s not just intercourse! So kahit walang sex, ay kayang-kaya magka-orgasm. Most women have their first experience of getting an orgasm not through intercourse but through solo-pleasure. So, you’re on the right track!

Sa totoo lang, may mga babae pa ngang nag-oorgasm kahit hindi sexual ang ginagawa nila. May mga nag-oorgasm through exercising, dancing, even through brushing their teeth! To top it off, there are women who can make themselves orgasm just by thinking, dreaming, and fantasizing – even without the physical stimulation! Kung may wet dreams ang lalaki, kaya rin mag-orgasm ng babae without the stimulation!

Usually, an orgasm happens after a build up of sexual tension and you feel different sensations – shortness of breath, sweating, body vibrations, need to moan. This is the usual case if the orgasm happens through a sexual activity. But if the orgasm is spontaneous, and caused by fantasizing and thinking, the other sensations may not be strong enough to be felt. However, what you will feel are the contractions that occur in the lower part of the vagina, the uterus, and sometimes in the anus. For women, orgasms can last up to 20 seconds!

Through time, you’ll figure out through masturbation that there are certain ways that could make you orgasm faster and more easily than others. Like other skills, it takes practice and knowing your body to achieve this. So go ahead, use your imagination and experiment and may you have more orgasms to come! Have fun!

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empowerment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.

Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and facebook.com/ConservativeAko and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG and subscribe to her podcast, bit.ly/conservativeako on Spotify. Join the Conservative Ako Community on Facebook for more advise on sex and love!

comments