Coast Guard enforces no sail policy

A no sail policy at Manila Bay and a domestic sea travel ban going to and from the Port of Manila will be implemented during the one-month community quarantine in Metro Manila stating today until April 14.

The Philippine Coast Guard has been placed under full alert status as they start to enforce intensified watch on sea travels following the declaration of the Code Red Sublevel 2 due to the growing numbers of novel coronavirus disease-2019 cases in the country.

Admiral Joel Garcia, PCG commandant, said that the no sail policy shall be enforced on all domestic passenger vessels and private watercraft.

Composite law enforcement and medical teams of the PCG, Philippine National Police, and Armed Forces of the Philippines have been deployed to implement health protocols and safety guidelines on passengers and crew members of domestic and foreign passenger ships, domestic and foreign cargo vessels, fishing boats, motor bancas, private watercrafts, government vessels, tugboats, and pilot boats in Manila Bay and its coastal areas – Pasig River, Navotas River, Cainta River, Laguna de Bay, Parañaque River, Manggahan Floodway, Marikina River, and Las Piñas Bay.

“Cargo vessels, fishing boats, tugboats, and government vessels may be allowed to sail, provided that crew members onboard shall be subjected to health protocols,” Garcia said.

“Passengers and crew members of watercrafts navigating within the National Capital Region shall observe the guidelines on social distancing set forth by the Department of Health and the Department of Transportation,” the commandant added.

Garcia furthered that if a passenger or crew member shows symptoms of COVID-19, he will be isolated and turned-over to the medical team for proper disposition. Violators guidelines shall be apprehended and be subjected to appropriate legal action.

One-hundred response teams of the PCG Task Force Laban Coronavirus have been readied for deployment as force multipliers of the police in the enforcement of protocols and guidelines on the general community quarantine.

The PCG commandant said that water security cluster measures shall also be implemented in Oriental Mindoro and other island provinces, as requested by their local government units, to prevent the spread of the contagious virus in their areas of responsibility. (Betheena Unite)

