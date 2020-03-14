COVID-19 deaths in PH rise to 8; 34 new cases bared

The Department of Health yesterday reported that three more individuals who tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 have died, bringing to eight total number of deaths in the country.

It also reported 34 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 98.

One of them was a 54-year-old Filipino from Lanao del Sur who was confined at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center.

Patient 40, who died last Friday, showed symptoms of respiratory illness last Feb. 24 and tested positive for COVID-19 last March 11.

The Health department said that the patient died from “acute respiratory distress syndrome due to severe pneumonia with concomitant acute kidney injury.”

The DoH confirmed two more additional COVID-19 deaths yesterday afternoon but has yet to provide specific information.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in a live broadcast yesterday afternoon said that the DoH is still gathering information about the new cases.

“The details of these new cases are currently being validated by our teams and will be provided to the public as soon as the information is available and verified by the Department. In addition, we are also verifying reports of additional cases,” she said.

Vergeire urged the public to continue practicing preventive measures such as proper handwashing, social distancing, and proper cough etiquette. (Analou de Vera)

