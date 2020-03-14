Duterte all-out fight vs COVID

There’s no stopping President Duterte now from performing his duties, especially during these dire times.

This was pointed out by Malacanang after the President tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a statement, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo confirmed that President Duterte’s test results came out negative for COVID-19. The Chief Executive had himself tested late Thursday afternoon.

“This is to officially announce that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19),” he announced late Friday.

“This means that there is no stopping the Chief Executive from performing his primary constitutional duty of serving and protecting the people, especially at this perilous time when our country is faced with a deathly disease that threatens the very lives of our countrymen,” he added.

According to Panelo, President Duterte will continue to follow protocols for his own safety.

“PRRD will continue to work with his usual passion and dedication for the nation. He will observe pre-emptive measures to secure his health as he steers the government in arresting the spread of the contagion,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Palace official assured the public that the government was ready to respond to any concern but asked for everyone’s cooperation in addressing the outbreak.

“The government remains vigilant even as it prepares to respond to any disturbing development that will evolve vis-à-vis COVID-19,” Panelo said.

“We call on everyone to rally behind the government in its fight against this pandemic. Let us lock our hands in unity and will triumph over this war against the unseen enemy,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)

