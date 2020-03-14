Faithful urged to ‘sacrifice by buying only what you need’

A Roman Catholic Church leader urged the faithful to consider as a form of sacrifice this Lenten season the habit of buying only what is necessary, of “buying only what you need.”

Manila Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick S. Pabillo said, the resolve to control oneself from buying unnecessary things “is a form of sacrifice.

Buying things that we do not really need is the root of the ‘throwaway culture,’ where things are viewed as items that can be replaced easily. This mindset results to more garbage which further destroys the environment,” Pabillo said over Church-run Radio Veritas.

“We throw away a lot of things because we buy plenty of things that we do not really need. We have to fight consumerism,” the prelate said.

The amount saved from wise spending, Pabillo, said, can just be channeled to charitable causes.

“The amount that we are able to save when we stop buying unnecessary things may just be donated to charity, to help the needy especially this Lenten season,” the bishop said.

For his part, Balanga Bishop Ruperto C. Santos highlighted the three significant characteristics of Jesus. “Based on the Gospel for the Third Sunday of Lent on the Samaritan woman who went to the well, we are reminded that Jesus always makes Himself available to us. He always accommodates us and absolves us. Whatever our condition and situation might be, do not hesitate to call on Jesus who is always there for us,” Santos said.

CANCELLED MASSES

Meanwhile, as Catholics mark the Third Sunday of Lent tomorrow, the Church continues to call on the faithful “to examine their conscience, to pray more, and be repentant for sins committed.”

Because of the prevailing threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Church officials encourage the faithful to stay at home and to just hear mass through the radio, television, or online.

The Archdiocese of Manila, which has jurisdiction over Manila, Mandaluyong, Pasay, Makati, and San Juan, has cancelled all its masses until March 20, while the Diocese of Novaliches has cancelled all public masses until April 12.

The Dioceses of Cubao and Pasig, likewise, have cancelled all its public masses until further notice, while the Diocese of Paranaque will not hold public masses until March 21.

Most churches, however, will remain open to the public who are strictly advised to observe proper hygiene and social distancing. (Christina Hermoso)

