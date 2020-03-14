Warm Sunday, Monday – PAGASA

The warm and humid easterly winds that originate from the Pacific will be the dominant weather system across most of the country today and tomorrow, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said yesterday.

Weather specialist Meno Mendoza said a weakening northeast monsoon or “amihan” is still prevailing over the tip of Northern Luzon, bringing cloudy skies and light rains over Batanes.

However, he said the dominant weather system across the rest of the country will be the easterlies, accompanied by partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms that may affect many parts of the country.

He added that hot and humid mornings could trigger possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms mostly occurring in the afternoon or evening.

Mendoza said the amihan may come back by Tuesday but will not be as cold as in past weeks.

PAGASA also does not see the formation of a low-pressure area or tropical cyclone inside the country’s area of responsibility within the next two days.

A gale warning remains in effect due to rough to very rough sea conditions across the northern coastlines of Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands.

Fishing boats and small seacraft were advised not to venture out into the sea, while larger sea vessels were asked to remain alert against big waves.

The rest of the country will experience slight to moderate sea conditions. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

