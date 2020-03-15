BI nabs 5 fugitives from Korea, Japan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Jaime Morente announced Sunday the arrest of four fugitives from Korea and another one from Japan in separate operations in the cities of Quezon, Lapu-lapu, and Taguig.

Arrested last March 5 by the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) is Korean national Kim Sung Woon, 26, in Camp Crame, Cubao, Quezon City.

The entrapment operation was conducted based on the information supplied by the Anti-Kidnapping Group Luzon Field Unit that an inmate in their custody has a scheduled visitor, who is reportedly a fugitive from Korea.

Upon verification, it was confirmed that Kim is the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by Korean authorities for fraud and illegal confinement.

He was allegedly a member of a voice phishing gang that detained and intimidated their victims to extort money.

Arrested on same day in Lapu-Lapu City was Eun Su Yeon, 38 who was wanted by his government for car sales fraud.

Eun’s cohort identified Kim Young Ho, 45, was also arrested in a resort in Maribago, Lapu-lapu City, together with Kim Duk-Hun , 54,.who is also wanted for the same offense.

Last Friday, FSU operatives nabbed Japanese national Shuichi Ichimura, 25, at the BI satellite office in Taguig while attempting to extend his visa.

He is reportedly a member of a criminal syndicate that has victimized some 1,400 of his compatriots of 2 billion yen in extortion and telecom fraud.

All five fugitives are now detained at the BI’s detention facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending deportation. (Jun Ramirez)

comments