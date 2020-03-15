Breast cancer for males

Magandang araw Ms. Rica,

Posible po bang magkaroon ng breast cancer ang isang lalaki? Below 18 pa po ako pero gusto ko pong malaman kung paano ma-check. Natatakot din kasi akong sabihin sa parents ko na baka meron. Paano po kayang pwedeng gawin? Salamat po.

Maraming Salamat,

Chicken Breast

Magandang araw din sa iyo, Chicken Breast,

Lahat naman ay may breast tissue kaya mapalalaki man o babae ay maaaring magkaroon ng breast cancer. Parehas lang ang diagnosis and treatment ng breast cancer for both genders pero ang likelihood na pagkakaroon ng mga lalaki ay 1 out of 833 individuals. Pwede din itong mag-occur even if you are younger than 18 years old.

Typically, madedetect ito kapag may nakapa kang lumps or bukol sa iyong breast tissue. Ang anomang noticeable na pagbabago ay dapat mong ikonsulta sa iyong health care provider o doctor. Pwede naman itong maging non-cancerous in nature pero mas magandang isang professional ang mag-evaluate at mag-asses. Huwag kang matakot with telling your parents as they should be able to help you and be supportive about this.

Kailangan mong ma-figure out kung bakit ka natatakot sabihin ito sa iyong parents. Maaaring dahil ayaw mo silang mag-alala or the fear that they do not take you seriously. It may be better if you tell them you notice some changes sa iyong body and that you are worried and it would give you peace of mind if they can help you have it checked. If you don’t feel comfortable about that, maybe another relative may be able to help you. There is a growth din kasi of the breast tissue called gynecomastia na caused by a hormonal imbalance during adolescence. This may be what you are experiencing pero like I said, it would be better if you call your doctor first.

Please take care and be safe in more ways than one!

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empowerment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.

Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and facebook.com/ConservativeAko and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG and subscribe to her podcast, bit.ly/conservativeako on Spotify. Join the Conservative Ako Community on Facebook for more advise on sex and love!

