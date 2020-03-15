Manila enforces 9-hour curfew

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced Sunday the implementation of a nine-hour curfew — from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. — in country’s capital which has been placed under state of calamity due to the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This is in line with the recommendation of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) to set a curfew during the 30-day community quarantine in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In a live broadcast on Facebook on Sunday, the local chief executive said he already signed the city ordinance ordering the immediate implementation of the curfew hours.

The City Council on Sunday declared the entire Manila under a state of calamity upon the recommendation of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC).

Domagoso said the curfew will promote social distancing and lower the risk of mass infection in the city.

“During curfew hours, no person shall be allowed in the streets, commercial establishments, recreation centers, malls, or any other areas outside the immediate vicinity of their residence,” the ordinance read.

However, the city mayor said those who will go out due to emergencies or to purchase food, basic necessities, and/or prime commodities are exempted from the ordinance.

Employees who work within the curfew hours will also be exempted, provided that they present IDs or other proof of employment, he added.

Barangay officials will be mobilized to implement this law with the support of the police, the local chief executive said.

“The punong barangays, members of the barangay council, and the duly designated barangay tanods are hereby authorized to implement the provision of the ordinance,” the ordinance read.

“The role of the Philippine National Police shall provide police support to the punong barangays whenever needed for the enforcement of this act,” it added.

Those who will be caught violating the curfew hours will have to pay a P5,000 penalty and/or be imprisoned for no longer than a month, Domagoso said.

The city mayor also said that the curfew hours will be repealed once President Duterte lifts the state of public health emergency in the country. (Minka Tiangco)

