Sunday Masses in Metro Manila on FB livestream

Sunday Masses in Catholic churches in Metro Manila are on Facebook livestream today in cooperation with government’s bid to stop the spread of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID 19).

However, Catholic believers who will hear Mass in their homes or anywhere outside the Church were urged to “dress up properly even if you are just at home.”

Various Catholic dioceses within the national capital region have canceled Mass schedules in parish churches but Catholic faithful were urged to continue praying for an end to the COVID 19 pandemic that has gripped numerous countries, including the Philippines.

“In cooperation with the government’s effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 virus, and in pursuant to the Pastoral Letter issued by Bishop Honesto Ongtioco, our Diocese has cancelled all public mass gatherings – effective today, March 14, 2020,” said a Facebook announcement posted by the Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Parish in Project 4, Quezon City.

Instead, Rev. Fr. Nelson C. Orqueta, OLMMP parish priest, urged Catholic believers to “fulfill our obligation” by celebrating an Online Holy Mass through the church’s Facebook page at 9 a.m. today.

“Our Bishop also requested the faithful to continue praying the Oratio Imperata,” the church announcement said, referring to the Roman Catholic invocative prayers for God’s intercession in saving people from the deadly COVID 19.

Fr. Drans Nolasco listed guidelines for hearing Mass on-line. Nolasco reminded the faithful to set up of an altar with candle lit “to help set the tone.”

“Instead of actual communion, pray the act of spiritual communion from the heart, dwell on what the words mean,” said Nolasco from the Diocese of Cubao.

“Reflect on how God is teaching us to love “in this time of corona” and how we may have fallen short because of our own selfishness,” he added. (Ben R. Rosario)

