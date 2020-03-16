Task force secures President

The Presidential Security Group has created a task force to implement the stricter security protocols to safeguard President Duterte’s health amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The PSG’s stringent social distancing measures now include allowing only people who tested negative for COVID-19 to be near Duterte in private functions or meetings and a 10-meter distance from the audience in large events.

“Several measures are being implemented by PSG to protect President Duterte and the First Family from COVID-19 through the creation of PSG Task Force COVID-19,” the PSG said.

“For private functions or meetings, only those who were tested and found negative from COVID-19 will be allowed to be near PRRD, while those not tested shall maintain at least six-feet or two-meter distance from him,” it added.

Also, the PSG said it would “strictly” enforce the no-touch policy on Duterte. In large events, there will be at least 10-meter distance between the President and the audience.

The PSG task force will also implement action plans in accordance with the guidelines of the community quarantine and Code Red Sublevel 2 and collaborate with the Department of Health and other government agencies for updates as basis for any new action plan.

The PSG task force also intends to organize medical teams and establish quarantine sites within Malacañang Complex, regularly conduct information drive to all PSG personnel and their dependents, and regularly conduct sanitation and disinfection of PSG compound and Malacañang Complex to include its neighboring buildings and facilities. (Genalyn Kabiling)

