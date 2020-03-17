Abalos orders release of city workers’ 13th month pay

Mandaluyong City Mayor Carmelita Abalos has ordered on Tuesday the release of the 13th month pay of city hall employees amid the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.

Jimmy Isidro, City Public Information Office chief and chief-of-staff of the city mayor, said the release of the pay is currently being worked on.

“This is to augment the spending of City Hall employees,” Isidro said.

“Hopefully, employees may get their pay in two days,” he said, adding that employees will receive their 13th-month pay in full.

In his public address, the President has called on big companies to give their employees their 13th-month pay as a way of helping them in this time of crisis.

Public mass transport facilities were also suspended following the declaration.

To help ferry health workers, Isidro said the local government will provide shuttle services to all medical personnel and frontliners working in the city.

Furthermore, the city government announced that it is working to provide housing provision in condominiums for non-resident government medical staff and personnel working in Mandaluyong.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the local government of Mandaluyong has placed the city under a state of calamity. (Jhon Casinas)

