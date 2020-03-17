Another COVID-19 patient recovers; 45 new cases recorded

The Department of Health (DoH) announced that another patient with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has recovered but also reported that 45 new individuals have been found positive with the disease.

The DoH on Tuesday afternoon said that the latest patient who have recovered is a 31-year-old Filipino from Negros Oriental. He was the country’s 25th confirmed case.

The man was one of the two repatriates from the M/V Diamond Princess who tested positive for COVID-19. He was confirmed to have been infected last March 9.

The DoH said that he already “tested negative twice for COVID-19 as confirmed by the Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital,” adding that he will be “discharged within the day.”

He is the fourth patient to have recovered from the disease. The three others were Patients 1 and 3, who are both Chinese women; and Patient 14 , a 46-year-old Filipino from Pasay City.

Meanwhile, the additional COVID-19 patients are currently confined in the different hospitals in Metro Manila, aged between 22 to 86 years old. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines has climbed to 187.

The DoH previously assured the public on the timely reporting of verified information on the COVID-19 health situation.

“Upon confirmation of new cases, we immediately deployed additional surveillance teams and commenced contact tracing,” the DoH said. (Analou de Vera)

