Bataan residents under monitoring for COVID-19

BALANGA CITY, BATAAN — Everyone in the province is now being considered a Person Under Monitoring (PUM) in view of the unabated rush of people returning to Bataan from Metro Manila since the imposition of the enhanced community quarantine to combat Coronavirus.

This was revealed during the meeting and consultation of the Bataan Outbreak Response Team held at the Bunker, Capitol Compound of this city yesterday.

According to the doctors, the National Capital Region (NCR) is now ground zero for the dreaded COVID-19 and as such, all returning residents of Bataan are strongly advised to undergo the 14-day quarantine as a matter of precaution.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there is still only one case of COVID-19 positive patient, identified as PH64 M32, in Bataan and his doctors at the St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center reported that the patient is responding well to his medications and treatment. The doctors expressed optimism on his recovery.

Currently, there are 42 Persons Under Investigation (PUI), 26 of whom have already been discharged from the hospitals in Bataan while the rest are still being monitored. (Shirley Matias Pizarro)

