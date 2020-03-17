Duterte family undergoes COVID test

Members of President Duterte’s family have started to take the medical test for the new coronavirus disease.

According to Senator Christopher Go, samples were taken from the President’s partner Cielito “Honeylet” Avanceña and children Paolo, Sebastian and Veronica in Davao City for coronavirus testing.

The swab samples conducted on the President’s family members, however, have not yet been brought to Manila for the COVID-19 test, Go added.

The President earlier tested negative for the coronavirus as several Cabinet members went on quarantine due to exposure to a coronavirus case. The medical test on these officials also yielded negative results.

The government is expected to boost supply of medical testing kits following the approval of fund allocations as well as donations from some countries.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the Cabinet economic cluster has approved P240 million for the acquisition of additional coronavirus test kits. Donations will also come from South Korea and China, he said.

“Palagay ko magiging sapat kasi unang-una, mayroon din tayong pondo na 240 million na inaprubahan ng Economic Development Cluster last week at 6,000 per test, that’s 40,000 is the target testing capacity,” he said.

At present, Duque said patients showing symptoms of the disease can undertake the coronavirus test.

“Sa ngayon dahil nga mayroon tayong limitasyon pa, iyon lang muna ang priority natin. Kinakailangan kasi ma-rationalize natin iyong testing in the face of limitations,” he said.

The President has declared a state of public health emergency in the country following the surge of coronavirus infections. Recently, he placed Luzon on enhanced community quarantine that requires strict home quarantine for residents to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

As of Monday, the country reported 142 cases of coronavirus after two more patients tested positive for the virus. (Genalyn Kabiling)

