Duterte inspects border checkpoint

Unfazed by the coronavirus threat, President Duterte made a surprise inspection of a government checkpoint at a Valenzuela-Meycauyan border early Tuesday morning.

The President ventured out of Malacañang and visited the checkpoint manned by uniformed personnel to monitor the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, according to his Spokesman Salvador Panelo.

A photo shared by the Presidential Security Group (PSG) showed the President, without a face mask, talking to some uniformed personnel manning the checkpoint located in the boundary of Valenzuela City and Meycauayan, Bulacan along MacArthur Highway.

Duterte, who arrived past 4 a.m., reportedly directed the troops to help the stranded commuters affected by the quarantine to cross the border.

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said the President was “setting the example” of rising to the challenge amid these dangerous and difficult times.

“He went out early this morning to monitor the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine in Luzon,” he said in a statement.

The President’s checkpoint visit came a few hours after he delivered a public address placing Luzon on enhanced community quarantine until April 12 to contain and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The quarantine period includes strict home quarantine, suspension of public transportation, work-from-home arrangements, and ban on mass gatherings.

Duterte, who recently tested negative for the coronavirus, affirmed that he would still go outside and continue to serve the nation. He could not care less if he dies from the disease or any other cause.

“Kung hindi ako mag-survive ng COVID, eh hindi ako karapat-dapat maging mayor dito sa Pilipinas,” he said.

Duterte also said government troops are prepared to step in if some state workers are unable to perform their job in the fight against the disease.

The President has called on Luzon residents to observe home quarantine and social distancing to fight the new coronavirus, which he described as a “vicious and invisible enemy.” (Genalyn Kabiling)

