Isko wants release of midyear bonus of city hall employees

Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso asked the Manila City Council to authorize the early release of the midyear bonus for regular city hall employees as the entire Luzon has been put under enhanced community quarantine.

The statement came after President Duterte appealed to big businesses to give their employees their 13th month pay, or even half of their monthly salaries, as financial assistance during the Luzon-wide quarantine.

In his city address broadcasted live on Facebook on Monday night, Domagoso said the early release of the midyear bonus will be the city government’s way “to ease the struggles that workers will undergo” during the enhanced community quarantine.

The city mayor also called on business firms in Manila to follow the city government’s lead and provide financial assistance to their employees.

“Ang pamahalaan ay nanghihikayat sa mga pribadong kumpanya, nanguna na kami sa pamahalaan na tumugon sa layunin ng national government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Domagoso signed Ordinance No. 8620, which appropriates a supplemental budget of P60 million that will be used to provide financial assistance to all employees, including contractual and job order workers, of the Manila City Hall.

According to the city ordinance, signed by the local chief executive on Monday, about 20,000 workers will be given P3,000 each. (Minka Tiangco)

