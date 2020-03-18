Employees absent due to quarantine can’t be fired

The government said yesterday that private businesses cannot fire their workers who are not coming to work because of the enhanced community quarantine imposed on the entire mainland Luzon due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

In a bulletin released by Malacañang, the government said businesses not in engaged basic necessities should not require their workers to come to work.

“Unless the company is engaged in basic necessities or service, employers should not require their employees to report for work,” the government said. “Employers should not terminate their employees by reason only of not reporting for work because of the COVID-19 situation,” it added.

The government encouraged the private sector to adopt a work arrangement that will not require physically reporting for work.

Employers should also extend financial help or assistance to their employees, urging them to grant a prorated 13th-month pay.

Meanwhile, the Departments of Labor and Employment and Social Welfare and Development will provide amelioration packages for those affected by the work stoppage.

The mainland Luzon is under strict home quarantine until April 14 but employees of establishments involved in the production, processing, and distribution of basic necessities are exempted.

Establishments allowed to continue operating are supermarkets, groceries, convenience stores, wet markets, pharmacies, drug stores, banks, and remittance centers. (Argyll Geducos)

