Kris Aquino’s sweet escape

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

***

KRIS Aquino made sure she is safe from the dangers presented by the ongoing corona virus pandemic going on to accept an invite from friend Willie Re­villame for her and the rest of her family to spend time at his private beach resort.

She was original­ly planning to bring her family to Boracay until Willie, whom she described as “a kindhearted, generous, and SPECIAL friend,” made the of­fer even having them fetched via helicopter.

Explaining why they can’t stay home in their residence in Metro Ma­nila, Kris said: “Wrong timing kasi ako, nagpa renovate ng 2nd floor, clean & ready early next week.”

She added how it would only be too dangerous for them noting, “Medyo aware na kayo sa autoimmune ko, kuya has reflux & bimb has asthma…”

President Duterte has al­ready put entire Luzon un­der “enhanced community quarantine,” which means travel to and from the area will be restricted, among other measures to contain the virus.

Kris has no problem with this, urging followers to simply enjoy a video she shared.

“Para maalala nating mag TULUNGAN sa gitna ng pagsubok, magsuportahan, magpakatatag, sumunod sa mga pagpapahalaga sa KALUSUGAN ng LAHAT, mag­dasal para sa isa’t isa, at magmahalan,” she said.

As of this writing, the Philippines already has 187 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

