OFWs, foreigners allowed to leave PH

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The government has allowed Filipino workers, balikbayan and foreigners to leave the country through any port of Luzon at any time but with certain conditions.

The inter-agency task force on the management of emerging infectious diseases has reached the decision to amend the previous travel restrictions imposed on Luzon over the outbreak of the coronavirus during a meeting Tuesday.

The main island of Luzon is currently under enhanced community quarantine to curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease that has killed 14 people.

“OFWs, balikbayans and foreign nationals leaving for abroad through any of the ports in Luzon shall be allowed to leave the Philippines at any time for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine,” based on the operational guidelines on Luzon quarantine read by Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles during a Palace press briefing late Tuesday night.

He said these travelers however must present proof of international travel schedule within 24 hours. Departing passengers may only be accompanied by not more than one person when traveling to international ports.

Non-essential travel by Filipinos from any port of Luzon shall also be suspended.

“This provision shall not be interpreted to allow outbound travel by Filipinos to jurisdictions where travel restrictions are in place,” the guidelines read.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration may also provide transport services to OFWs intending to leave for abroad. (Genalyn Kabiling)

comments