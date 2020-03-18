PBA exercises extreme caution

By TITO S. TALAO & WAYLON GALVEZ

Kevin Durant and three of his Brooklyn Nets teammates, according to reports, became the latest NBA players who tested positive for COVID-19 even as the sporting world shut down openings, playoffs, championships and entire seasons in a bid to help curve the widespread malaise which has killed almost 8,000 in 165 countries.

Over here, as various leagues, from the Philippine Basketball Association to the UAAP and NCAA, closed down indefinitely their schedules and put a period to their calendars, athletes, coaches and utility personnel have been advised, along with the general public, to stay indoors, practice sanitation and exercise extreme caution.

In the PBA, specifically, Commissioner Willie Marcial, in consultation with the Board of Governors, led by Chairman Ricky Vargas of TNT KaTropa, suspended the first conference Philippine Cup after only one game, setting aside initial plans to hold the games behind closed doors.

Team practices were allowed initially. Consequently, however, with the government putting Metro Manila under community quarantine, the PBA decided to forbade gym work and scrimmages as well, instructing ballclub members and personnel to stay indoors for a two-week period.

With the return to normalcy still uncertain, the PBA continues to clamp down on activity by its players even as it monitors with concern the COVID-19-related reports coming from the NBA and other foreign leagues.

The general consensus from the PBA governors is that sufficient measures have been taken by management of the 10 ballclubs to ensure the safety of their players, and that it would be premature to even consider compulsory testing at this stage.

Here’s what they said:

RICKY VARGAS (TNT KaTropa)

We’ve encouraged all to observe the following rules and protocol moving forward: 1) Guesting attendance, birthday parties, socials, personal events, concerts, should be avoided; 2) Report immediately to our team physician Dr. Navarro or Dex Aseron any flu like symptoms from yourself or your family; 3) Absolutely no travel to or contact with restricted countries that have reported 100 plus cases of coronavirus; 4)No visitors will be allowed during practice; 5) Report to the team manager visitors from foreign countries; 5) All travels foreign and Local require prior approval from the Governor and team manager; and 6) Avoid hands shake, high fives, selfies, signing autographs and crowded areas.

ALFRANCIS CHUA (San Miguel Corporation sports director)

I think the NBA didn’t expect they were going to get hit [by the virus] that fast. Sa’tin, alam natin na meron na dito. Sa SMC, for instance, other than the washing of hands, alcohol and taking of temperature, boss RSA [SMC president and chief executive] actually had faucets installed everywhere.

Sa SMC teams [San Miguel, Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia Hotshots] after the PBA suspension was announced, the governors were told that it was no longer about just taking care of their teams but taking care of their families as well. Yung mga players were also told, pag lumabas sila puwede rin tamaan pamilya nila.

We have a Viber group and the players’ movements are monitored. I don’t think they need to be tested though as long as they don’t have symptoms. Di naman itatago ng players yon kung me nararamdaman sila.

At any rate, boss RSA has already ordered yesterday 10,000 or 20,000 kits ata for the company, kung sino mangangailangan.

ERICK AREJOLA (NorthPort Batang Pier)

Aside from the suspension of games and practices set by the PBA, we also have our own guidelines to make sure safe lahat ng members ng team. Number one is stay home. Kung hindi kailangang lumabas, huwag muna. Second is to keep us updated.

Example, kung may nararamdaman or anything even sa family, sa household.

Do we need to test to make sure? If may symptoms, yes. But so far, and hopefully, no one gets any symptoms among the PBA family.

ATTY. MAMERTO MONDRAGON (Rain or Shine Elasto Painters)

We’re implementing the same guidelines and rules similar to other companies like social distancing, keeping healthy, washing hands, using alcohol. Kung lalabas, umiwas sa mataong lugar.

We’ll just follow the PBA’s advisory regarding the resumption or extension of the current suspension. The commissioner is in constant communication with board members so any decision is guided by the board.

AL PANLILIO (Meralco Bolts)

We have very stringent measures that we have given the team aligned not only to the Meralco company guidelines but also from the MVP Group guidelines. We are making sure that all our employees are safe and their security is our primary goal.

There’s no need to test. You normally need to do contact tracing if there is an identified contact with an affected person. That’s also the WHO guidelines.

ROD FRANCO (NLEX Road Warriors)

We’re implementing the same protocols on our team that is similar to the company (MVP group). About the hygiene, washing hands, using alcohol, disinfectant. Also, as much as we want every member of our team to stay home, we can’t check on everybody.

What we want is full disclosure, meaning, just inform management if you went somewhere especially if it’s a high-risk place.

The decision of the board [to suspend the games] is open-ended. We didn’t say it’s going to be just one month, but of course our hope is after one month there’s improvement. But in case, we can extend the suspension depending on the situation because our priority here is the safety of all the stakeholders – players, officials, fans and everyone involved in the PBA.

As for the resumption of the games, hanggang di tayo clear, di puwedeng umpisahan ang laro. We can’t sacrifice the safety of everyone, especially the fans. Pag sinabi mo namang closed doors, e mga 350 to 400 na tao din involve don – 2 teams, TV crews, PBA staff. Isa lang tamaan don, puwedeng maghawa-hawa at dumami.

DICKIE BACHMANN (Alaska Aces)

I think the PBA board came up with the protocols on how to handle the situation. We communicated this with the players and the coaching staff. We also came up with a video, posted three days ago, on how to help the public handle the situation.

With the Alaska Aces, basically we stopped practice and focused on home workout. We also communicated to the players, coaches, even ball boys, if they feel any symptoms, to call the team doctor right away. So far naman, there’s none.

SILLIMAN SY (Blackwater Elite)

In our last board meeting, Chairman Ricky Vargas offered the guidelines, measures and protocols that their teams and companies will be using.

So we adapted that together with several notes to our players. We are all aware of the hygiene, so what we put emphasis on is to stay home.

Since there is an enhanced community quarantine, all team members are advised not to go outside unless it’s very important.

ATTY. RAYMOND ZORRILLA (Phoenix Super LPG)

Even prior to the President Duterte’s announcements on a Metro Manila and subsequently Luzon wide community quarantine, management has already suspended all our team practices and activities until further notice.

We are prioritizing the health of the players, coaches, staff and their family’s safety above all else.

We also reminded our Team that they are all professionals and it is everyone’s sole responsibility to take care of their health while keeping in shape and ready to play once we resume practice.

We also reminded them to keep in touch and inform Management if they do not feel well or may have experienced some symptoms so we can make the proper arrangements fir their well being.

This is also in compliance and in support of the stand of the PBA to suspend practices for everyone’s sake.

