A helping hand

GMA Kapuso Foundation (GMAKF) is calling for monetary and online donations to help provide basic medical supplies for the workers at the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

The much-needed funds will be used to purchase face masks, rubbing alcohol, hand sanitizers, and gloves for medical workers of public government hospitals and frontliners at the border points during the community quarantine implementation.

GMAKF discourages material donations from the public to keep people home and off the streets to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Online bank donations are highly recommended.

To donate and view GMAKF’s bank details, please visit www.gmanet­work.com/kapusofounda­tion/donate.

