NU”s Quiambao tops UAAP-NBTC rankings

National University remains the gold standard in UAAP boys basketball after completing a back-to-back romp in grand fashion.

One of the cornerstones in the Bullpups’ run to a 16-game sweep of Season 82 was graduating big man Kevin Quiambao.

Quiambao was a force at both ends of the floor with his output of 12.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 blocks also earning him a seat in the Mythical Team.

The 6-foot-8 center's consistent play throughout the tournament did not go unnoticed as he has been hailed as the no. 1 player in the UAAP NBTC 24 high school player rankings.

Adamson's Jake Figueroa placed second after an unforgettable rookie year that saw the runaway Season MVP leading the Baby Falcons back into the semifinals.

Carl Tamayo ranked third and saved his best for last as he was named Finals MVP for the second year in a row.

Ateneo double-double machine Josh Lazaro and FEU super scorer Penny Estacio rounded out the top five.

Bismarck Lina of UST finished sixth followed by Blue Eaglet Lebron Lopez.

Completing the top 10 are FEU’s Cholo Anonuevo, National U’s Terrence Fortea, and Ateneo’s Fortshky Padrigao.

Meantime, due to COVID-19, the Chooks-to-Go NBTC League National Finals as well as the annual All-Star Game have been postponed and tentatively rescheduled.

Originally scheduled to take place from March 21to 27 at SM Mall of Asia Arena, the event backed by Chooks-to-Go, SMART, Vivo, Darlington, Phoenix Fuels, Epson, Gatorade, Go for Gold, and Molten has been penciled in for April 20 to 26 still at the same venue.

Below is the final list of the UAAP NBTC 24 rankings:

1. Kevin Quiambao (NU)

2. Jake Figueroa (AdU)

3. Carl Tamayo (NU)

4. Josh Lazaro (ADMU)

5. Penny Estacio (FEU)

6. Bismarck Lina (UST)

7. Lebron Lopez (ADMU)

8. Cholo Anonuevo (FEU)

9. Terrence Fortea (NU)

10. Forthsky Padrigao (ADMU)

11. Aldous Torculas (UPIS)

12. Gerry Abadiano (NU)

13. Matt Erolon (AdU)

14. Reyland Torres (NU)

15. Jacob Cortez (UST)

comments