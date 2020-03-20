Acting onstage

“MOST rewarding” is how Ricky Davao described acting onstage.

The feeling is shared by other movie-TV stars who have done it. The likes of Jackie Lou Blanco, Gina Alajar, Jaclyn Jose, Raquel Villavicencio, Mon Confiado, Richard Quan, Alan Paule, Cherry Pie Picache. Even Superstar Nora Aunor.

Here is what Bert Avellana, National Artist for Film and Theater, have to say: “There is an undeniable enrichment of the artistic fabric of the performers when they carry the experience and discipline accumulated by them from their stage work; as it is a fact they are generally more adequately prepared to tackle the medium of film, either as art or as a manner of earning a living.

“Films actors and actresses of great stature around the world always make it a point to take occasional breaks from their film work to involve themselves in stage performances in order to refresh, recharge, and restrengthen their artistic abilities.

“Personally, I feel I have been immeasurably advantaged by my continuing involve­ment in both theater and film, in that order.”

To which J. Eddie Infante, veteran actor-writer-director of film, wholeheartedly agreed.

“To use the theater as a springboard toward films does not denigrate either medium. On the contrary, each exalts the other. For the theater is a wellspring from which true tal­ent flows.

“As training ground for fu­ture superstars and supporting players in films, there’s nothing like the theater. The dinner theater or even college amateur theater.”

