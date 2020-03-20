KL lockdown forces Diaz to leave training center

BY WAYLON GALVEZ

With the Malaysian government also imposing a ‘lockdown’, Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz and her team were forced to vacate the Bukit Posa Taining Center in Kuala Lumpur.

Diaz said that all athletes and even the staff of the training center were asked to vacate area.

“Lockdown na din po kasi dito sa KL for two weeks, hanggang March 31. April 1 puwede nap o kaming bumalik doon,” said Diaz in a message late Thursday.

“Ngayon wala na kami sa training center. Lahat din po kasi ng athletes pinauwi… and lahat ng tao sa training center pinaalis na muna,” added Diaz, who has been in the Malaysian capital since last month.

Like in the country, the government of Malaysia has announced the lockdown, hoping to contain and eventually end the spread of the deadly Novel Coronavirus or Covid-19.

Diaz said that together with Chinese mentor Kaiwen Gao and strength and conditioning coach Julius Naranjo, they were able to find a place to stay until the lockdown is lifted in KL.

“Nakahanap naman po ng paraan. Sarado na rin po hotels, swerte nakabook ng Airbnb last minute,” said Diaz.

“Kahit ano man pong situation grateful pa rin kasi nakahawak pa rin ng barbel at naka-training ng maayos,” said Diaz, referring to the last minute workout she had at training camp.

Diaz posted a video on her Instagram account of that workout with a caption: “Panic lift when I learned we had to leave the training center and quarantine for two weeks. Yes, we are in chaotic situation and we don’t stop there, we will conquer this #COVID19.”

She added on the post: “Hold on and we don’t give up. We will fight and pray together.”

