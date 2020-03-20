No other commandment greater than these

Gospel: Mk 12:28-34

***

ONE of the scribes came to Jesus and asked him, “Which is the first of all the commandments?”

Jesus replied, “The first is this: Hear, O Israel! The Lord our God is Lord alone! You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength. The second is this: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. There is no other commandment greater than these.”

The scribe said to him, “Well said, teacher. You are right in saying, He is One and there is no other than he. And to love him with all your heart, with all your understanding, with all your strength, and to love your neighbor as yourself is worth more than all burnt offerings and sacrifices.”

And when Jesus saw that he answered with understanding, he said to him, “You are not far from the Kingdom of God.” And no one dared to ask him any more questions.

* * *

When Jesus is asked about the greatest of the commandments, he notes that love of God is the first imperative of true religion. However, in the same breath, he links love of God with love of neighbor. In short, authentic love simultaneously flows in two directions; each authenticates and corroborates the other.

* * *

